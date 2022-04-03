Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 57,135,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,044,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $7,192,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hycroft Mining stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) by 1,749.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,627 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Hycroft Mining worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

