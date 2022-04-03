Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BLBX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 19,352,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,522. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

