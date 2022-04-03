Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CELU stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 188,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,741. Celularity has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celularity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

