Geeq Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.96 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,556 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

