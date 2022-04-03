Zano (ZANO) One Day Volume Hits $134,232.00

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Zano has a market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $134,232.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,134,439 coins and its circulating supply is 11,104,939 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

