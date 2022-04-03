BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.55 Million

Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to report $40.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.47 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $168.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $174.50 million, with estimates ranging from $167.12 million to $181.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 147,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,120. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 420,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

