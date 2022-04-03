Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $55.46 million. Transcat posted sales of $48.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $204.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $219.56 million, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.17 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Transcat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Transcat by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transcat stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.44. 57,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,318. The company has a market cap of $627.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. Transcat has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

