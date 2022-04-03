Brokerages Expect Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) to report sales of $60.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $62.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full year sales of $320.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $325.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $486.23 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million.

LFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE:LFG traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $22.63. 1,253,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,922. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $6,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archaea Energy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 440,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

