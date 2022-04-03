Analysts Expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.09 million to $39.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $192.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.74 million to $199.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $268.81 million, with estimates ranging from $255.02 million to $282.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).
Shares of SDIG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,905. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
