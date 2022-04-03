Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,753. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 77,271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

