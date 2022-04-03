BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

BSIG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $7,154,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 90,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.63. 331,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,068. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

