BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.
BSIG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.63. 331,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,068. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62.
BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.
BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
