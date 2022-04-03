InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InflaRx by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in InflaRx by 41.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 589,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.