Brokerages Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT at $178.80

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Investec lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Tencent stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,071. The firm has a market cap of $472.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. Tencent has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $84.98.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

