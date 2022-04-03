Brokerages Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT at $35.44

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,628,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after buying an additional 127,856 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Open Lending by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 555,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

