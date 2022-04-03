Centaur Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Centaur has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $323,932.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00108878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,061,875,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

