GoByte (GBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $109,916.12

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $109,916.12 and approximately $157.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

