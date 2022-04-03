Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Marchex posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

MCHX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.31. 9,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marchex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

