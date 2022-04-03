Contrasting Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Rating) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get LDK Solar alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LDK Solar and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Daqo New Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $87.22, indicating a potential upside of 101.94%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LDK Solar and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Daqo New Energy $1.68 billion 1.89 $756.22 million $9.86 4.38

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Volatility & Risk

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Daqo New Energy 45.04% 48.27% 34.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats LDK Solar on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDK Solar (Get Rating)

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for LDK Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDK Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.