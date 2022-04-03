OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OMQS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 52,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of OMNIQ as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMNIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

