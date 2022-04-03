Analysts Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,814. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.