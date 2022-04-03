Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.63. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 96.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 22.5% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 621,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,091. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $158.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

