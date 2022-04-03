LifePro Asset Management Acquires Shares of 2,978 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,731,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.75. 2,598,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,782. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.