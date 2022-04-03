Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Announce $1.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.54. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in State Street by 497.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.9% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 150.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in State Street by 38,110.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. 2,065,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

