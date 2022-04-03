Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.50. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.11.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $305,487,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,380 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.12. 840,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.67. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.