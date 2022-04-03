K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.86.

KBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

TSE:KBL traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,175. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$29.69 and a one year high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$357.30 million and a P/E ratio of 41.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.93.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$62.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.60%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

