The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.89. 5,762,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386,785. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

