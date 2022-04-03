Analysts Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Target Price at $82.35

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Futu alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,549,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after buying an additional 942,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Futu by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after buying an additional 595,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after buying an additional 530,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $22,161,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUTU traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,118,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,851. Futu has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $181.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Futu will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Futu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.