DogeCash (DOGEC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $793,927.11 and approximately $9.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001317 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,654,591 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.