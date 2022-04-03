SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Up 18.5% This Week

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $2,572.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005571 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000722 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.06 or 0.00695313 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,293,809 coins and its circulating supply is 123,660,579 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars.

