Myriad Price Up 35% Over Last 7 Days (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Myriad has a total market cap of $982,999.24 and $16.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,819,732,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

