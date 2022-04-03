Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $37.40 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $37.40 million and $528,933.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,944.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.65 or 0.07577926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00275952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.89 or 0.00813787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00102200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013124 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.11 or 0.00468197 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00381129 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,762,644 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

