Cat Token (CAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,223.00

Cat Token (CAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.74 million and $5,223.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00275952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

