Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives $2,558.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,558.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,735.00. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,673.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,712.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,385.76 and a 1-year high of $1,919.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $12.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.