Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives $2,558.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,558.33.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,735.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,385.76 and a twelve month high of $1,919.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,673.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,712.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 0.98.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
