Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

AADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 1,804.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 293,304 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AADI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.24. 80,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $360.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

