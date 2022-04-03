SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. SouthState reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.34.

SSB traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.09. 612,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SouthState has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in SouthState by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after purchasing an additional 817,881 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

