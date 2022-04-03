Brokerages Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESMT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of ESMT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 499,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EngageSmart (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.