Brokerages Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.
Shares of ESMT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 499,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $38.83.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
