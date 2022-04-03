Brokerages Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 249,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 298,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 890,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 529,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
ESMT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 499,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83.
About EngageSmart (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
