Brokerages Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESMT. Citigroup increased their price objective on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 249,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 298,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 890,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 529,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

ESMT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 499,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

About EngageSmart (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.