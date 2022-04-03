Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Brokerages expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) to report $97.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.36 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year sales of $498.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.90 million to $500.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $645.45 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $653.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRLT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. 284,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.