Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) to announce $97.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.36 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year sales of $498.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.90 million to $500.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $645.45 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $653.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

BRLT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 284,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

