Brokerages Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) PT at $130.22

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,814,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,530. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.