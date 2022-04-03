Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several research firms have commented on MHGVY. DNB Markets upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS MHGVY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.