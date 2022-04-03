$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $132.03. The company had a trading volume of 385,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,483. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.44. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.27.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

