Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Hits $0.0430 on Top Exchanges

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $14,579.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.11 or 0.00468197 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,172,898 coins and its circulating supply is 43,472,898 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

