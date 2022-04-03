Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $3.58 or 0.00007796 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $339.86 million and approximately $46.59 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.78 or 0.07562962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,083.72 or 1.00302716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,881,481 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

