KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

KAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

