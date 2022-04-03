Audius (AUDIO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $283.19 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $882.05 million and approximately $283.19 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00038590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00108899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,091,417,308 coins and its circulating supply is 620,805,326 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

