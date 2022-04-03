Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
CTSH traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,490. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.
In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,048,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
