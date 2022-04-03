Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

CTSH traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,490. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,048,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

