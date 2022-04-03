Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLDX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,240. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

