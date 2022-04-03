Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.12) to GBX 376 ($4.93) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. 12,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

